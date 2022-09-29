Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $228,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Crown were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,427,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 156,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

NYSE CCK opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.43%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

