Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after buying an additional 26,157 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $155.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.05 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

