Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 104.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $110,563.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 159.44% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

