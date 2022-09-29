AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 749,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $10.52 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

