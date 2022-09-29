Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,987 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ENI were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of E. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ENI by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in ENI by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in ENI by 3,614.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on E. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

E opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.92. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $33.89 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 11.43%. Research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

