COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives $74.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMPS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 57,835 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 52,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 207,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11. Analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.