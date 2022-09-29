Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$202.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a C$165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total value of C$112,047.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at C$177,587.93.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$119.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$109.69 and a 1-year high of C$210.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$139.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$147.51.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.4599996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.67%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

