Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading 6.2% Higher

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29. 862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 176,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cricut from $6.00 to $5.70 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Cricut Stock Up 5.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cricut by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,949 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cricut by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cricut by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cricut by 27,504.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.