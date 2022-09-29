Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading 6.2% Higher

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29. 862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 176,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cricut from $6.00 to $5.70 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Cricut Stock Up 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $183.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.81 million. Cricut had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Cricut’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cricut by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,949 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cricut by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cricut by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cricut by 27,504.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

