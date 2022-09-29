CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading 6.3% Higher

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.51 and last traded at $64.95. 13,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,042,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.10.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,402,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

