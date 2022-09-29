StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Large Volume Increase

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 118,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,121,715 shares.The stock last traded at $9.53 and had previously closed at $8.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Up 7.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in StoneCo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 213,825 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,317,000 after purchasing an additional 213,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,737 shares in the last quarter. Kora Management LP lifted its stake in StoneCo by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.