Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 690,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZNTL has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,334.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,334.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,210 shares of company stock worth $1,268,834. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,519,000 after buying an additional 4,850,694 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,271,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.