Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TDOC. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.13.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.86. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,318 shares of company stock valued at $255,321 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 879.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,089,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,984,000 after acquiring an additional 875,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,404,150,000 after acquiring an additional 544,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.