Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 13,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,029,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.84.

Asana Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Asana by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Asana by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

