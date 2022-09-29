BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the August 31st total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIMI International Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.78% of BIMI International Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIMI opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BIMI International Medical has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

