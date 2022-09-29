Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 263,674 shares.The stock last traded at $25.04 and had previously closed at $24.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 59.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 141,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

