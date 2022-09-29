Short Interest in Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Expands By 969.6%

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 969.6% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Banner Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNNR opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Banner Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Trading of Banner Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Banner Acquisition by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Banner Acquisition by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 35,496 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $572,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner Acquisition

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

