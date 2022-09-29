Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Up to $27.64

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.64, but opened at $28.99. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 674 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Cross Country Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

