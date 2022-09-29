Andrew Africk Acquires 14,000 Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 699,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $5.35 on Thursday. CVD Equipment Co. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVD Equipment Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVD Equipment in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.