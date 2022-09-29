American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,500 shares, a growth of 99.2% from the August 31st total of 401,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in American Public Education by 13.6% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Public Education by 46.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

APEI stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.57.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $149.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Public Education will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on APEI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

