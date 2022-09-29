First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Short Interest Up 354.5% in September

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 354.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BICK opened at $24.30 on Thursday. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BICK Index Fund

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BICK. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 74.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 60.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 402.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

