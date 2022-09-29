Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the August 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTY opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th.

Featured Stories

