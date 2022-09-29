Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 397.9% from the August 31st total of 735,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,538,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 95.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 366.3% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $71.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.156 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

