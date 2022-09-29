Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,350 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.