Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $45.24 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

