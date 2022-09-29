Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 17,416 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,416 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 7.9 %

GDXJ opened at $28.36 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.