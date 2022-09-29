Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 525 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $313.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.52 and its 200-day moving average is $319.78. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,789 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,485. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.