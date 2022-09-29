Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) EVP Sells $66,084.80 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) EVP Dale Burks sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $66,084.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,107.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 1.6 %

SMP stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.40. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 969.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 51,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMP. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

