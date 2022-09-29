Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 170.6% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Brenmiller Energy Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BNRG opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Brenmiller Energy has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $17.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.88.
Brenmiller Energy Company Profile
