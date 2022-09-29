Short Interest in Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Rises By 117.7%

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the August 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bright Green Price Performance

NASDAQ:BGXX opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Bright Green has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42.

Get Bright Green alerts:

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bright Green

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bright Green stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Green Co. ( NASDAQ:BGXX Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bright Green Corporation grows, manufactures, and sells cannabis and cannabis-related products legally under federal and state laws for research, pharmaceutical applications, and export. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.