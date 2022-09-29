Short Interest in Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Rises By 117.7%

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the August 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Bright Green Price Performance
NASDAQ:BGXX opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Bright Green has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42.
Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Bright Green
Bright Green Corporation grows, manufactures, and sells cannabis and cannabis-related products legally under federal and state laws for research, pharmaceutical applications, and export. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
