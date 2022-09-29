BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCTXW. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 181,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 469,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 77,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BCTXW opened at $2.49 on Thursday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.