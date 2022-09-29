Nathan R. Iles Sells 2,426 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) CFO Nathan R. Iles sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $77,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $597,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SMP opened at $33.11 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMP. StockNews.com cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

