Short Interest in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Declines By 30.3%

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 501,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAN opened at $3.00 on Thursday. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops, markets, and sells customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, workforce management, contact center operations, and asset management; and New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

