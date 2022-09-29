Angus Geddes Acquires 100,100 Shares of Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC) Stock

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC – Get Rating) insider Angus Geddes acquired 100,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,085.00 ($59,500.00).
Angus Geddes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 23rd, Angus Geddes acquired 201,514 shares of Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$170,279.33 ($119,076.45).
- On Thursday, September 1st, Angus Geddes sold 350,009 shares of Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.62), for a total value of A$308,007.92 ($215,390.15).
