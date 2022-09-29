bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

bleuacacia Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BLEU opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. bleuacacia has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Institutional Trading of bleuacacia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

