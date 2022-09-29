VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) CEO Buys $92,070.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick M. Lavelle bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 558,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,606.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $185.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $13.41.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.73 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VOXX. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
