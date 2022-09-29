iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,297,261 shares.The stock last traded at $20.37 and had previously closed at $20.04.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

