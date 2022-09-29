Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Gap Down to $108.38

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.38, but opened at $105.82. Ferguson shares last traded at $105.51, with a volume of 7,990 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,601.44.

Ferguson Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average of $121.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 20.5% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ferguson by 73.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 23.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,755,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after acquiring an additional 514,332 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ferguson by 335.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

