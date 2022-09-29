Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 41,888 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.87.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 351.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

