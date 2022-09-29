World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 59,229 shares.The stock last traded at $94.00 and had previously closed at $93.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $598.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 17.67 and a quick ratio of 17.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $157.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.60 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,368,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $288,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

