AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 133,581 shares.The stock last traded at $54.76 and had previously closed at $54.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AAON to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

AAON Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.33 million. AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $1,321,481.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,186.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,445.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $1,321,481.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,186.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,059 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,626. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.6% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 123,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 422,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 134,897 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,098,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

