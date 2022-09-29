Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 83.5% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $217.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.75 and a 200-day moving average of $234.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.