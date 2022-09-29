Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 51,430 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 42,265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $1,687,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 398,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 104,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQT shares. PETERS & COMPAN restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

EQT Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of EQT opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.