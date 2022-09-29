Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.40.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Price Performance

Progress Software stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $219,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $219,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $762,776. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $43,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 240.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after buying an additional 642,226 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 275.2% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 734,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after buying an additional 539,050 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Progress Software by 8,237.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after buying an additional 351,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.