Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.40.

Progress Software Price Performance

Progress Software stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $219,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $219,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $762,776. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $43,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 240.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after buying an additional 642,226 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 275.2% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 734,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after buying an additional 539,050 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Progress Software by 8,237.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after buying an additional 351,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.