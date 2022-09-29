Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Up 3.1 %

Masimo stock opened at $144.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.22. Masimo has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.