Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Chegg by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $71.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

