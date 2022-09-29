AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Update

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the August 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AstroNova by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in AstroNova by 7.4% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova Trading Up 0.1 %

ALOT stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.80 million, a P/E ratio of -597.00 and a beta of 0.67. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstroNova Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstroNova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.