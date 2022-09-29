Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period.

BATS LEAD opened at $46.56 on Thursday. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $34.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.05.

