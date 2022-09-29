Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,919 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.31% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 375,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVOV stock opened at $143.25 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.83 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.97 and its 200-day moving average is $155.85.

