Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,843.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002,945 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $112,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.49.

AMZN opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

