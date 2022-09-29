Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stock Position Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 10,538.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSH stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $863.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

